Burt, Kenneth J., - 70, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on August 2, 2018. Kenneth was a Vietnam Air Force Veteran. He spent 35 years working in the casino gaming industry, in New Jersey and Florida, retiring in 2015. Ken will be missed by his loving brother, Tom; his cousins, Christina and Dave Raimo; as well as other cousins, family members, neighbors and friends. Ken was also a talented singer and drummer and enjoyed listening to music, one of his favorites being jazz. He was a part-time driver for Matt Blatt Kia in EHT. Visitation will be 10AM to 11AM on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. Burial with military honors will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.