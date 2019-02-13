BURTON JOHNSON, OWINTHIA IRENE, - 80, of Atlantic City, affectionately known as "Winnie," was born on October 8th, 1938 and departed this world on February 4th, 2019. Born to the late Rev. Robert E. Burton and Marie E. Foster - Bradford, she was a proud Atlantic City, New Jersey native, and the eldest of her siblings. In her early years, Owinthia was educated in the Philadelphia Public School system, and later returned to New Jersey. It was there that she met her husband of 64 years, Walter L. Johnson, Sr. Of that union, five beautiful children were born; Walter L. Johnson, Jr. (Shirley), Valerie L. Johnson, Anita R. Johnson-Young (Victor), Belinda A. Johnson and Robert E. Johnson, Sr. (Francesca). She also raised her Niece/God-daughter, Vivian M. Brown. Owinthia was known as the Matriarch of her family. A God-loving and God-fearing woman, she was a faithful member of The Salvation Army for many years, where she, her Children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren attended church services on Sundays. She had a loving heart and cared for all of those around her. If you knew "Winnie," you would know she lived her life in a way in which everyone deserved a second chance. She gave the true example of loving unconditionally. Owinthia was proceeded in death by: her Daughter, Belinda A. Johnson; her Siblings, Marie (Sissie), Edward, Mary, Paul Sr. (Tuttie), Sylvia (Big Sylvia), Pauline and Albert. She is survived by her loving Husband of more than 6 decades, Walter L. Johnson, Sr. of Atlantic City, NJ; her four adoring Children, her four dearest Siblings, Sylvia Aikens and Anna Worthy of Philadelphia, PA; Cytherea S. Burton of St. Paul, MN, John Brown of MS, her caring Sister-in-Law, Doris McGhee of Philadelphia, PA; and a host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, many other loving family and many friends. She will be truly and deeply missed. Services of Love will be held on Saturday ~ February 16th, 2019 at The Salvation Army, located at 22 South Texas Avenue Atlantic City, NJ, 08401. Viewing from 9:00am - 11:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131 and / or The Salvation Army at 609.344.0660.
