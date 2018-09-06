Burton, Joseph Jr., - 74, of Atlantic City, affectionately known as "Jerdi "and "Joe" passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 2, 2018, at his residence. He was born to Joseph Burton Sr. and Effie Faulkner Burton on April 14, 1944, in Pitt County, North Carolina. Joseph worked as laborer for L. Feriozzi Concrete in Atlantic City for 43 years, he will be missed by many and forgotten by none. He was predeceased by: his loving mother and father, Joseph Burton Sr. and Effie Faulkner Burton; daughter, June Tanisha Burton; sister, Odessa Harris. He leaves to cherish fond memories: three sons, Joseph Burton III (Donna) of Culpeper, Virginia, Robert Burton of Largo, Florida, and Kevin McNeal Burton (Joyce) of Oakdale, Louisiana; one daughter, Alexis Burton of Atlantic City; two sister, Gwendolyn Street of Atlantic City, and Bernadine Anderson of Jersey City, brother, Bernard Burton; six grandchildren; Lacleasha Brown (Joe), Chanute` Lockhart, Shenera Burton, Jahail Caesar, Kevin Burton Jr., Evonte Burton, Ashley Burton; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 701 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City where friends may call from 10AM. interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
