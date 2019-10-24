Burton, Margaret Juanita, - 87, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 21, 2019. Sister Burton was born in Kenton, Delaware, to Mary Louise (Watson) and Edward Gilbert Sammons, and the oldest of five sisters. Sister Margaret's parents helped influence her religious upbringing. She was raised in Byrd A.M.E. Church in Clayton, Delaware. In 1953, she met and married Rev. Horace E. Burton. As a first lady, she served throughout the First Episcopal District with her husband at the following churches: Byrd in Clayton, Delaware; Richard Allen in St. Georges, Bermuda; Bethel in Woodbury; St. Paul in Cambridge, MA; Bethel in Springfield, MA; Monumental in Steelton, PA; and for twenty years St. James in Atlantic City. Sister Burton was not only active in the church. She worked as an LPN for Atlantic City Medical Center in Atlantic City retiring in 1997. Until 2018, she worked 15 years part-time as an Accelerated Reader's Aide at Chelsea Heights Elementary School in Atlantic City. Sister Margaret Burton was an active member of St. James A.M.E. Church, Atlantic City since 1981. She served as a Steward and was an advisor for the Anointed Spiritual Praise Ministry. She is survived by: three daughters, Clynthia I. Burton, MFA, Tracee McSwain, PhD, Education and JD (Harvey), Rev. Zina Thompkins, MDiv. (Elisha); one son, Horace Edward Burton, Jr., JD (Diana); eight grandchildren, Rahmon Burton (Catherine), Damon Trueitt (Yuel), Armon Trueitt, Margaret Burton, Jordan McSwain, Z. Ashley Thompkins, Brian Thompkins and Jade McSwain; two great-grandchildren, Kai and Cami Burton; sisters, Ernestine Holden, Theresa Johnson, Gloria Harrison (Sonny) and Clynthia Flanigan; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Burton; special friends/sisters, Sylvia Caine and Rev. Betty Furbert-Woolridge both of Bermuda; and a host o other family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. James A.M.E. Church, 101 North New York Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Interment will be 2 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, Delaware. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Guest hurt on ride at Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
Atlantic City police remove body from water
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
INTERIOR PAINTING BY DAVID Excellent painting at a reasonable price. Very neat, clean and re…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.