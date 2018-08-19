Buscaglia, Carl Dennis, - 75, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 16, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was formerly of West Chester, PA moving to Sea Isle eight years ago. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Navy receiving his honorable discharge in 1967. Mr. Buscaglia was a graduate of Villanova University and was the owner of Consulting Services in Chadds Ford, PA for 27 years retiring in 2010. He was very devoted to his family and grandchildren. Before becoming ill, Carl loved to golf, sail and travel, as well as volunteer in numerous community projects. Surviving are his wife, Carole L. Buscaglia (nee Smith) of Sea Isle City, NJ, two daughters, Lara Gatti (Van) of Chester Springs, PA, Taylor Potter (Matthew) of Flower Mound, TX, a son, David Gregory Lamie (Lee) of Anderson, SC, a brother, Donald Buscaglia of Philadelphia, PA, and ten grandchildren, Madison, Jake, Lyles, Charles, Nate, Nicole, Brian, Kevin, Lisa and Suzanne. A Memorial Mass will be offered Friday morning, August 24th at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from ten until 10:45 am. Burial is private. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to either the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 or Wounded Warrior Project , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
