Buscham, Christian A., - 53, of Wildwood, It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our son, brother, father and grandfather, Christian A. Buscham on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Chris was born in Vineland, NJ on August 29, 1966, resided in Wildwood Crest for two years and then moved to North Wildwood in 1975. He attended St. Ann's Catholic School and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School as a member of the class of 1984. Chris was a carpet installer for 35 years, giving his fullest in every job he did. Chris was lovingly known to many as "Carpet Chris". Chris was a caring, helpful and selfless person helping anyone in need. He was always doing something for someone. He loved watching his son and grandson play sports, working around his home, watching the Eagles but most of all he loved his family. Chris never hung up the phone before saying "I love you Mom". Chris had finally met Bill W. and was on the road to recovery. Chris will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Chris is survived by his mother, Diane, his step-father, Paul DiFilippo, his brother, Jeffrey, his daughters Nicole Vanderhorn (Brian) and Jessica Buscham, their mother Lisa Buscham, his son, Harley Buscham and Harley's mother, Karen Saraceno, his grandsons, Ricky and Liam Vanderhorn and Roy Hyson, his stepbrothers Mark DiFilippo (Kristi) and Paul DiFilippo, Jr. He is also survived by his cousin and best friend, Ronald Perrelli and his wife, Nancy, his cat, Kwit, several cousins and many close friends. He was predeceased by his father, Gus Buscham, in 1983 and his maternal grandparents Joseph and Marie Hofbauer, and paternal grandfather, George Buscham. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 am Friday, Nov. 8th at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. There will be a viewing Thursday evening 7 to 9 pm at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ and again on Friday morning 9:30 to 10:30 at the funeral home. Interment will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland, NJ. Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
