Bush, Lorraine, - 93, passed peacefully into the hands of God on December 4, 2019. Lorraine was born in a log cabin on Staten Island, NY in 1926 to the late Kenneth and Ordanse Decker. As a young adult, she moved to New Gretna, NJ with her family, where she met her future husband, Clifford. They were married for 50 years. Lorraine was most proud of raising her seven children. She also accomplished a lifelong dream of becoming a Registered Nurse later in life. Lorraine is the beloved mother of Clifford, Linda, David (Barbara), Daniel (Carole), Stephen (Sherry), Timothy (Michelle), and Annemarie (Michael). Her pride and joy were her eight grandchildren, Emmanuel (Jennifer), Kyle, Daniel, Stephanie (Paul), Christopher, Timothy (Kimberly), Mikaela and Liam; and four great-grandchildren, Madison, Julianna, Claire and Oliver. Lorraine will be greatly missed and remembered for her love of children and spirit of adventure. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 East Great Creek Rd, Galloway Twp., NJ on Wednesday, December 11th between 5:00 and 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 12th at 10:30 am, at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, 603 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
A Canadian driver thought he'd put an injured dog in his back seat. It was a coyote.
-
A mother said her children, 8 and 4, hanged themselves in Pa. home. Months later, she is charged.
-
Inmate charged in cellmate death at Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison
-
Ocean Casino, Hyatt part ways
-
Scientists present prehistoric puppy found in permafrost, believed to be 18,000 years old
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.