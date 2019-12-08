Bush, Lorraine, - 93, passed peacefully into the hands of God on December 4, 2019. Lorraine was born in a log cabin on Staten Island, NY in 1926 to the late Kenneth and Ordanse Decker. As a young adult, she moved to New Gretna, NJ with her family, where she met her future husband, Clifford. They were married for 50 years. Lorraine was most proud of raising her seven children. She also accomplished a lifelong dream of becoming a Registered Nurse later in life. Lorraine is the beloved mother of Clifford, Linda, David (Barbara), Daniel (Carole), Stephen (Sherry), Timothy (Michelle), and Annemarie (Michael). Her pride and joy were her eight grandchildren, Emmanuel (Jennifer), Kyle, Daniel, Stephanie (Paul), Christopher, Timothy (Kimberly), Mikaela and Liam; and four great-grandchildren, Madison, Julianna, Claire and Oliver. Lorraine will be greatly missed and remembered for her love of children and spirit of adventure. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 East Great Creek Rd, Galloway Twp., NJ on Wednesday, December 11th between 5:00 and 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, December 12th at 10:30 am, at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church, 603 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ. Interment will follow at 1:00 pm at BG William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, Wrightstown, NJ. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries