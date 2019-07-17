Bushay, MaryLou (nee Corson), - 87, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on July 13, 2019 after a lengthy illness. MaryLou was born and raised in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township and graduated from Pleasantville High School. After, she was employed with and retired from AT&T Co., after 30 years of service. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary Corson of Egg Harbor Township; husband, Edward Ira Bushay of Ocean City; brother, John R. Corson (Joan) of Linwood; sister, Myrtle Gaupp of Absecon; and nephew, Gary Gaupp (Nancy) of North Carolina. MaryLou is survived by her sister in law, Joan P. Corson of Linwood; nieces, Brenda Daniels (Steve) of Absecon, Nancy Corson of Linwood and Washington D.C., and Joan M. Wilson (James) of Egg Harbor Township; nephew, John R. Corson, Jr. (MaryLou) of Linwood; as well as many other great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend and business partner in B&W Estate Sales, Marylin Watters of Linwood. The family would like to thank the staff of Complete Care at Linwood and the staff of Journey Hospice for their loving care and dedication to MaryLou. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10-11am with an 11am service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield. Burial will be held at Seaside Cemetery in Marmora. As per MaryLou's wishes in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to Bethany St. John's United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 609, Pleasantville, New Jersey 08232. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
