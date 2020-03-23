Bussard, Clark E. "Skip", - 78, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years Andrea, his son Gregory and wife Jenna of Vineland, and his grandson Brett Jr. of Northfield. He is predeceased by his son Brett Sr. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Services will be now private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perect.com
