Bussard, Clark E. "Skip", - 78, of Northfield, NJ passed away peacefully on March 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA after a long and hard-fought battle with heart disease and other illnesses. Skip was born and raised in a small town east of Pittsburgh, PA where his family has resided for many generations. Born to Clark I. and Margaret (Doyle) Bussard on August 28, 1941, in Arona, PA, he was the youngest and only surviving sibling of their three children at the time of his passing. He married Andrea Palicka on August 8, 1970, in Irwin, PA. Throughout their life together Skip, Andrea, and their family relocated several times as new opportunities presented themselves in his 40 plus-year career with Sears Roebuck & Co before finally settling in Northfield, NJ in 1973. Skip held many positions within Sears culminating with his tenure as the General Manager of the Vineland, NJ store, a position which he held until his retirement in 1999. He was known for his knowledge, work ethic, and ability to produce outstanding business results. He and his teams received many awards and honors throughout his career. Skip had a very engaging personality and keen intellect, he befriended others easily, and could always be counted on to lend a hand and help others in need. People often sought his guidance to help manage difficult and complex situations both in business and in life. Skip had a lifelong passion for anything automotive, loved discussing historical events and politics, enjoyed the outdoors, relaxing with his beloved pup Buster, and spending time with his family especially his grandson Brett Jr. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years Andrea, his son Gregory and wife Jenna of Vineland, and his grandson Brett Jr. of Northfield. He is predeceased by his son Brett Sr. Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, limited visitations of a few people at a time, will be held on Monday, March 23 from 6:00-8:00 PM and Tuesday, March 24 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home located on Route 9 in Northfield. A service will immediately follow the visitation on Tuesday, March 24th at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
