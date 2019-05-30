Buster, Boris Gerard, - 50, of Pleasantville, NJ was born on January 24, 1969, in Atlantic City to Elijah Mitchell and Shirley L. Buster. "Boo" was educated in the Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1987. He then enlisted into the United States Navy. After his honorable service, he attended Norfolk State University. After college he returned to Atlantic City, and began working at King David Nursing Home. He later worked at Showboat Casino and AtlantiCare. Boris leaves to cherish his memory: mother; children, Shania M. Buster and Savannah Arianna Leigh Brathwaite; siblings, Lisa M. Buster, Donna Ensley, Shannon Wilson and Maurice Mitchell; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 10AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, Union Baptist Temple, Pennsylvania and Drexel Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 8AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.