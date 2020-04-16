Buster, Eva Josephine, - 84, of Pleasantville, departed this life on April 10, 2020, in the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-City Campus. "EJ", was born December 23, 1935, Halifax County, VA to John and Fannie Hicks Buster. Eva was educated in Halifax County and later at Morgan State College. She moved to Atlantic City in 1955 where she worked at the Mayflower Hotel, Bally's Casino Hotel and Lennox China from where she retired after 35 years. Eva was a member of Second Baptist Church and she also fellowshipped at the New Shiloh Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Eva is predeceased by: her son, David R. Ferguson; siblings, Kate R., John M., and Albert H. Buster; and Fannie R. Webb. She leaves to cherish her love: sisters, Marion L. Dixon, Shirley L. Buster, and Gloria D. Buster; brothers, Cain "CD" Buster and his wife, Melba, Wilbert Buster and his wife, Tammy, Gilbert Buster and his wife, Karin, and Jesse Buster; daughter-in-law, Ritha Ferguson; granddaughters, Eva and Gabrielle Ferguson; great-grandson, Kaleb Davis-Ferguson; aunt, Mattie Drewery; a host of other family and friends; god-children, Sidney Dabney and Teneka Gaskins. Funeral services were private in Atlantic City, NJ and Scottsburg, VA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss Buster was laid to rest in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Scottsburg, VA. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

