Butch, Anthony J., Sr., - 85, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on August 12, 2019. Anthony was born in Camden, New Jersey. Anthony loved cars, old and new, and enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds play. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony L. Butch and Mary Dawson Butch; son Anthony Butch Jr. and sister Jackie Anderson. Anthony is survived by his son Warren Butch, daughter Lynn C. Jacoby (Dan); grandchildren Nicole Jacoby, Warren Butch Jr., Tony Butch, Daniel Jacoby, Shaun Marie Jacoby and six great grandchildren. The services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.
