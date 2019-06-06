Butcher, Robert Thomas, - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully in Egg Harbor Township on June 1, 2019. Robert was born in Pleasantville and graduated in 1967 from Pleasantville High School in 1967. He was an Optician who worked at various optical office companies throughout his career. He is predeceased by his parents; Anne (Gleisberg) and George Butcher, and his brother, George. Robert is survived by his sons; John Linder and his wife Carla and granddaughter, Isabella, and Keith Butcher and his wife, Deidre and granddaughters, Gianna and Calista. He is also survived by his siblings; Joan Hofmeister, Delores Smith, Nancy Atkinson, Bill and Irene, Dave and Gail, and Georgeanna Butcher. Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com.
