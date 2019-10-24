Butterhof, Barbara, - 87, of Buena Vista Twp., NJ (Cranberry Run) passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Atlanticare Mainland Division. She was born in Atlantic City and formerly lived in Baltimore, Bridgeton and Port Republic before moving to Cranberry Run. Barbara worked in the Bursar's office at Atlantic Community College. She is remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, a great number of decorative arts, and spending time with her family. Barbara is predeceased by her first husband, John Huntley and survived by their children, Deborah Starr (John) of Palm Beach Island, Fl and John Huntley of Hammonton. She is also survived by her loving husband of twenty five years, Henry Butterhof Jr; his children, Henry Butterhof, III of Port Republic, Natalie Newman (George) of Alaska, Karen Waterworth (Bruce) of Vermont, and Mark Butterhof (Annie) of Galloway; as well as her six grandchildren; and her nine great grandchildren. Burial will take place in Port Republic Cemetery at the family's convenience. A memorial service will held at a future date that will be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolence, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1341 Mays Landing Road, Folsom, NJ 08037 or a charity of your choice.
Most Popular
-
Hamilton Township and Atlantic City Race Course owner agree to create redevelopment plan
-
Galloway standoff ends with man taken into custody
-
Guest hurt on ride at Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
Atlantic City police remove body from water
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
PLAN A CRUISE MONTH IN OCT. 2019! Now is the time to deposit next years cruise! Best Selecti…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.