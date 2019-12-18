Butterhof, Barbara, - 87, of Buena Vista Twp., (Cranberry Run) passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Atlanticare Mainland Division. She was born in Atlantic City and formerly lived in Baltimore, Bridgeton and Port Republic before moving to Cranberry Run. Barbara worked in the Bursar's office at Atlantic Community College. She is remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, a great number of decorative arts, and spending time with her family. Barbara is predeceased by her first husband, John Huntley and survived by their children, Deborah Starr (John) of Palm Beach Island, Fl and John Huntley of Hammonton. She is also survived by her loving husband of twenty five years, Henry Butterhof Jr; his children, Henry Butterhof, III of Port Republic, Natalie Newman (George) of Alaska, Karen Waterworth (Bruce) of Vermont, and Mark Butterhof (Annie) of Galloway; as well as her six grandchildren; and her nine great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 22nd at 1:00 PM at the Cologne Grange, 240 S. Cologne Ave, Galloway. Burial will take place in Port Republic Cemetery at the family's convenience. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolence, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. .

