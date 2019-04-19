Buzby, Joan L. (Peterson), - 84, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully at home April 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Born August 21, 1934 in Parkertown, NJ, Joan was a devoted wife of the late Charles E Buzby of which they were married close to 60 years. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Kramer (Robert); grandchildren, Melissa Kramer and Timothy Kramer (Araceli); and great grandchildren, Dylan and Makayla. She had many cousins too many to mention. Joan was a lover of all animals especially her little dog peanut. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please wimbergfuneralhome.com.

