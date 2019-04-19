Buzby, Joan L. (Peterson), - 84, of Galloway, NJ passed away peacefully at home April 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Born August 21, 1934 in Parkertown, NJ, Joan was a devoted wife of the late Charles E Buzby of which they were married close to 60 years. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Kramer (Robert); grandchildren, Melissa Kramer and Timothy Kramer (Araceli); and great grandchildren, Dylan and Makayla. She had many cousins too many to mention. Joan was a lover of all animals especially her little dog peanut. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.