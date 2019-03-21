Buzby, Richard J., Sr., - 84, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at The Vineland Veteran's Memorial Home, Vineland, N.J. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA. Richard was a U.S. Army Veteran. He worked as a butcher for Acme Markets, in Tuckerton. Richard was a Charter Member of Tuckerton First Aid Squad. He was a member of Sextant Lodge, Scottish Rite Consistory and Shriner, Little Egg Harbor Twp. Planning Board, and Committeeman in the mid-1980s. He owned Stage Coach Road Stables, Little Egg Harbor. Richard was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Margaret Buzby, brothers Raymond C. Jr., Harry C., and Charles E. He is survived by his son Chief Richard J. Buzby Jr. and wife Nancy, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., daughter Dr. Deborah Buzby-Cope, and husband David, of Bass River Township, N.J., stepsisters Joanne Burd and husband Larry of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Ruthanne Allman of AZ. grandchildren Dr. Amy Buzby-Grady-Troia and husband Evan of TN., A1C Lucas Buzby, Nikita Cope, Liam Buzby, and AB Logan Buzby, great-granddaughter Isabell Grady-Troia, along with several nephews and nieces. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his memory to Oasis Animal Sanctuary, 698 Central Ave., Franklinville, N.J., 08322. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.