Buzby, Russell C., - 85, of Vero Beach, FL went home to be with Christ Our Lord on December 9, 2019, after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Gloria Jean and his children William Buzby of Port St. Lucie, FL, Patricia Gosnell of Louisville, KY, Linda Buzby of Palm Bay, FL and Maryellen Balise of Melbourne Beach, FL as well as his much-loved grandchildren Matthew and Sarah Gosnell and David, Nicole and Marisa Balise. Russ graduated with honors from Lafayette College in Easton, PA in the class of 1956 with degrees in history and economics and served for several years as a captain in the US Army. A lifelong corporate executive, Russ held senior management positions with Armstrong World Industries, Celanese, Ryder Systems, Aramark and Brown-Forman Corporation from which he retired as Senior Vice President in 1999. Brown-Forman was at that time the parent company of Lenox China & Crytal, Gorham Silver and Hartman Luggage as well as a leader in the wine and spirits industry. Russ was always happiest spending time with family and friends, especially his beloved wife. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, reading, painting and traveling. He wanted all those who loved him to know that he felt blessed to have had a wonderful and rather incredible life. Cremation was chosen with a private family service to follow.
Most Popular
-
'It was unreal': Mother of missing Bridgeton girl tells Dr. Phil on TV show
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Miss America denies credentials to The Press and some national media
-
Atlantic City crash causes road closure
-
Inmate charged in cellmate death at Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.