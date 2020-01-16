Byrd, Willie "Byrd", Jr., - 66, of Atlantic City, Willie Byrd Jr., affectionately known by his friends as "Byrd" went home peacefully to be with the Lord on January 8, 2020, at home, while surrounded by the love of his family. Willie leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Willie Byrd Sr. and Emma Loretta Byrd, of Gastonia, NC; his two daughters, Utika Byrd of Pleasantville, NJ and Evelyn Byrd of Atlantic City, NJ, one son, Blake Byrd or Egg Harbor Township, NJ, two grandSTARS, Isaiah Byrd of Pleasantville, NJ and Rasheed Abdullah of Atlantic City, NJ, and his homie, caretaker and friend, Rasheed Abdullah of Atlantic City, NJ. Viewing services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 9 AM until 11 AM, followed by funeral services at 11 Am, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 353 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ. Burial: Private Professional services by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC. 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994
