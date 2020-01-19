Cademartori, Lisa Ann (Wardrop), - 53, of Somers Point, passed away Thursday surrounded by her family. Lisa was born on March 8th, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late James and Audrey Wardrop. Lisa is predeceased by her sister, Terri Wardrop. Loving mother to Victoria and Mathew Cademartori. Also survived by former husband, Lawrence Cademartori, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and a special BFF. Lisa devoted her life to her children and will always be remembered by her fierce devotion to them and pride in being their mother. Her personality was special, her wit unmatched and her smile would light up any room. She was compassionate, strong, kind, hard-working and giving of herself. Lisa enjoyed volunteering, going to the beach, supporting our country, listening to music, especially Janis Joplin and most importantly, spending time with her family. She was a lifelong fan of all Pittsburgh teams and was proud to be from there. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lisa's memory to Oceana at https://oceana.org. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Most Popular
-
Bronx man charged in kidnapping, raping and trafficking Atlantic City woman
-
Missing Egg Harbor City man found dead; police looking for car
-
Atlantic City mayor's goals for 2020 include tearing down Trump Plaza
-
Philadelphia man dies in Vineland plant accident
-
‘The worst kept secret:’ Local speakeasies stand 100 years after prohibition
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.