Caffyn, Barbara Lester, - 83, passed away peacefully at home September 14th surrounded by her loving family. Born September 16th, 1934, in East Orange, N.J. to Francis and Paul Lester. She studied at East Orange General Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse. She later studied at Trenton State College and graduated with a B.S.N. Barbara had a long and extensive nursing career, providing care at Riverview Hospital, M.C.O.S.S. and Planned Parenthood. Barbara married William Caffyn in 1955 and lived in Eatontown, N.J., where they were members of St. James Memorial Episcopal Church. They retired to Mays Landing, N.J., in 2003 and attended Christ Episcopal Church in Somers Point where she continued to be actively involved with the Episcopal Church Women and Altar Guild. Barbara loved playing piano, sewing for her family and later enjoyed quilting. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her book clubs. Barbara will be missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, William, her sons Edwin (Margarita), and William (Diane), her daughter Susan (Mark), her grandchildren Geoffrey, William, Emma, Owen, Caroline and Jenna, and great-grandchildren Lucas and Alivia. She is survived by her brothers Richard and Wayne, her brother in law Michael and sisters in law Ann and Joyce. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her younger sister Adriane. A visitation for Barbara will be held Monday, September 17, 2018 from 2-4 pm and again from 6-8pm at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. A service for Barbara will be held Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 11am at The Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers point, NJ, where friends may call from 10:30am till the time of the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Barbara to Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ, 08244, or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
