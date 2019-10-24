Cain, Laura A., - 104, of Cape May Court House, NJ, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her home. She was born in Philadelphia, PA the daughter of the late Lewis P. and Elizabeth Henry Albrecht. She was a resident of Cape May County moving to North Wildwood during the depression and living in California for a short time and returning here. She enjoyed taking care of her house, husband, and son and served as secretary for her son in his business. She is survived by her son, Ronald J., who took care of her; a step-daughter, Dorothy Byrne; a sister-in-law, Jean Albrecht; and nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at the Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
