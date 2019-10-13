Cain, Rusty E., Jr., - 62, of Margate, NJ entered into rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Russell E. and Carolyn Mae (Boyer) Cain, Sr. He was the loving husband of Ricki Beth (Gurwood) Cain with whom he spent 36 blissful years. Rusty was a self-employed car wholesaler working for many years in the automotive industry. In his youth, Rusty was a professional baseball player for the Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros as a catcher. He was well known for his love of deep-sea fishing. Rusty will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Ricki Cain, daughter; Marla Cain companion of Dan Meighan and sisters; Wendy Cain, Carol Cain, and Geri Sulkoski. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rusty's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 7:00 pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at Jeffries and Keates from 5:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Rusty's memory to your local rescue mission. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Rusty please go to www.Jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.