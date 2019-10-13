Cain, Rusty E., Jr., - 62, of Margate, NJ entered into rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Russell E. and Carolyn Mae (Boyer) Cain, Sr. He was the loving husband of Ricki Beth (Gurwood) Cain with whom he spent 36 blissful years. Rusty was a self-employed car wholesaler working for many years in the automotive industry. In his youth, Rusty was a professional baseball player for the Cleveland Indians and the Houston Astros as a catcher. He was well known for his love of deep-sea fishing. Rusty will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Ricki Cain, daughter; Marla Cain companion of Dan Meighan and sisters; Wendy Cain, Carol Cain, and Geri Sulkoski. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rusty's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 7:00 pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation will be held at Jeffries and Keates from 5:00 pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Rusty's memory to your local rescue mission. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Rusty please go to www.Jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.

