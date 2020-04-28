Caire, Eleanor F., - 92, of Villas, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia PA to Anthony and Marie Kobrinetz. She was a long time Cape May Co. resident and was a member of the North Cape May Seniors and the Lower Twp. Federation. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband Jack (2016), daughter Deborah Anne Caire (2006) and son John Wayne Caire (2011). She is survived by a daughter-in-law Joanne Caire; two granddaughters, Jessica (John) Valentino and Janessa (Vincent) Perone; three great-grandchildren, Jorgia, John and Joel Valentino. Due to the Covid-19 funeral restrictions, Funeral Services will be held privately with burial at the Cold Spring Cemetery. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
