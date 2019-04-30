Caivano, Aricia Rachel "Reesh", - 49, of Egg Harbor City, NJ, passed away on March 22, 2019 at the Hospital of the University of Philadelphia from Leukemia. She was born in Tokyo, Japan September 25, 1969 to Claude Emerson Risley & Minako Fujioka Risley. Aricia was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School & the Atlantic County Healing Arts Institute. She made lifelong friends working for Spencer Gifts for 18yrs and later as a Licensed Massage Therapist for Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa for 10yrs. Aricia was a sweet classy woman who loved to draw. She loved modeling Halloween costumes for Spencer gifts. Her passions were art, fashion, baking, lifted Jeeps, wearing fangs, and hard core rock music amidst all her family and friends. She will be remembered by her husband Nick Caivano, sons Nicholas Caivano (Crystal), Justin Caivano. She was greatly loved by all her friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Cousin Marios on Harding hwy in Mays Landing NJ on May 8th 6-9pm.
