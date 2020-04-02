Cajka, Barbara "Bobbi", - 73, of Somers Point, passed away March 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Vincent and Rita Michelette. Survived by husband Andrew Cajka, son Kevin Kinsey, stepson Andrew Cajka, brother Paul Michelette, sister Deborah Laigaie and multiple nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Theodore Robert Kinsey and stepdaughter Karen Cajka. She was a long time member of the Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Interment will be held at Zion Cemetery Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Somers Point Fire Co. #1 Auxiliary P.O Box 162, Somers Point 08244. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
