Calareso, Geraldine Louise, - 71, of Brigantine, It is with great sadness that the family of Geraldine Calareso announces her passing on Friday, June 19, 2020, at age 71, with family by her side at her home in Brigantine. Gerri managed Model Cleaners in CMCH for many years. She loved spending time at the beach with family and friends. Gerri will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard Calareso; her children Richard Jessup of Kansas and her daughter, Patricia Siebert of Mays Landing, NJ; step-children Sherry Tindle of SC and Rhonda Collins of FL; her sister Cathy Reicke of Oregon; her grandchildren, Kayla, Raquel, Steven, Leah and Nicolas, and eleven step grandkids; her great-grandchildren, Kevin, Austin, Lynnix and Ellie, and four step-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Gerri's visitation on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home, located at 1650 New Rd. Northfield, NJ 08225. A mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church in Brigantine. Gerri will be laid to rest at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers please send donations to American Cancer Society or the St. Jude's Children Hospital.
