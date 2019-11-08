CALDWELL, JAMES (JIMMY) CURTIS, - 78, of Absecon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019. We will host an intimate and short memorial service for Jimmy on this Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Stockton University Academic Center. Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room 3711, Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ. Jimmy was born in East Orange, NJ, the third of five children to William and Juliette Caldwell. He lived most of his youth in Orange, NJ and graduated from Orange High School where he met his wife of 58 years, Carolyn. Jimmy and Carolyn lived in East Orange, NJ where they raised their three beloved children, Dirk, Barry and Paige. Family meant everything to him. For thirty years Jimmy drove a big rig and loved every minute of it. In 1996, he and Carolyn retired and moved to South Jersey. In 2004, they moved to Florida but missing family moved back to NJ in 2009. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn, his three children, his sisters Beverly Allen and Sandra Gillead and his four precious grandchildren, Jordan, Peyton, Bryce and Taylor. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Gabby, son-in-law-, Cornell Muse, his sister-in-laws Patricia Herbert and Carolyn Muhammad and brother-in-law, Joseph Allen. Jimmy is also survived by thirteen nieces and nephews whose lives he touched and influenced with his wisdom. As big of a personality as Jimmy was, he was also very adamant about not wanting anything grand, or lots of flowers (he always said "give me my flowers when I'm alive to enjoy them"). In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association (a disease that challenged him in the later years of his life) to assist in their goal of education and combating this disease suffered by over 30 million Americans. American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial
