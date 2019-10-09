Caldwell, Margaret E., - 98, of Port Norris, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland. Born in Seaville, NJ she was the daughter of the late Isaac and Anna Stebbins Butler and the wife of the late William F. Caldwell. Margaret was formerly of the Dragston section of Dividing Creek and resided in Port Norris for the past 39 years. Margaret was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Petersburg joining there on April 16, 1933. In December 1943 she married William F. Caldwell, she was the organist and pianist Zion United Methodist Church in Dividing Creek for 55 years. She was a lifetime member of the East Point Lighthouse Historical Society, she enjoyed watching hummingbirds, doing picture puzzles, word search puzzles and traveling. Surviving are her son, Mark Caldwell of Port Norris, sister, Grace Garrity and her husband Tom of Petersburg, nieces, Barbara Butler and Debra Stahl, cousin, Jack & Cathy Stubbins, friends, Ruth & Scott Olsen, Eleanor Whitehead, Eloise Biggins and her friends of Zion UMC in Dividing Creek. She was predeceased by her son William F. Caldwell, Jr. Funeral services will be held at the Wesley United Methodist Church 400 Rt. 610 Petersburg, NJ on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Robert Costello officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Wesley United Methodist Church 400 Rt. 610 Petersburg, NJ 08270. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
