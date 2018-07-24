Calfina, Philip S, - 75, of Erma, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 75. Philip will forever be remembered by his wife and best friend, Pat; their children: Terri (Duane), Charyl, & Philip; his grandchildren: Kyle, Ashley, Devon, Philip, Annie, Shevi & Madison; and his great grandson Tyler. In 1979, Phil began his career in Public Works with Lower Township and was known by his colleagues for his work ethic and kindness. Anyone who met Phil never forgot his love of singing and more importantly his love of people. His inspiring, kind and compassionate presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him. Phil was known to just hand Joe Cirrincione, former Lower Township Elementary Schools Superintendent, cash from his pocket to help any of the kids in need. A celebration of Phil's life will be held on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with the Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 Noon. A luncheon to follow at his favorite restaurant. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to LTES Educational Foundation, 905 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204. To share condolences, visit www.evoyfunealhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.