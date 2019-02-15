Calise, Maria (nee Hamasaki), - 82, of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born in Nagasaki, Japan, on March 13, 1936. She married the love of her life Michael J Calise on March 12, 1958. Maria came to the United States as a Military wife in 1960 and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #6650. She made Ocean City her permanent residence, where she began her love for fishing, crabbing, cooking, bowling, and babysitting. She worked as a waitress in various restaurant establishments including Scotch Hall, Chi Chi's, and Shangri La for 35 years before retiring. After retirement, Maria spent her time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; whether it was teaching them to fish, showing them how to cook, or just singing Japanese songs. Her family was her pride and joy. Maria was predeceased by her husband Michael J Calise, her son Joseph, parents Zensaku and Hatsu Hamasaki, and her sister Toshi. She is survived by her son Michael Calise (Cathy) three daughters Maryanne Callahan (Steve), Carol Longo (Steve) and Trish Betts (James). Grandchildren Michael (Marjie), Kyle, Matt, Steven, Chris, Brandon, Brittany (Brandon), Brian, Francis, Jenna, Luke, Felicia. Great Grandchildren Michael IV, Ettabelle, Evelyn, Lyla, her granddaughter Ellie due in April. She will also be forever remembered by her brother Hiromitu and sister Yuki'e from Tokoyo, Japan. Her funeral service will be offered Saturday at 12 o'clock from Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contribution in her memory may be made to the Ocean City Ecumenical Council, P.O. Box 1001 Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
