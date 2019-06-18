Call, Marlea D., - 73, of Mays Landing, Born Dec. 31, 1945, passed suddenly on June 11, 2019, from a sudden illness, surrounded by her family. Born in Elmira, NY, she moved to Mays Landing in the 60's. She was a graduate of Oakcrest High School and retired from Lenox China Co., Pomona. Marlea helped take care of her mother, Shirley Call, until her passing in February. Survived by her daughter, Maria (Joie) Scull, sister Christiana (Frank) Morton, and brother Ray (Sandy) Call, also granddaughters, Jessica (Brad) Plumber, and Amanda (Zach) Porter and great-granddaughter Annabell Rose Porter. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Ed and Shirley Call and her son, Sean Scull. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org Thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
