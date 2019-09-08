Callahan, John P., - 67, of Longport, and Washington Twp., NJ, on September 5, 2019, Passed away peacefully after a battle with esophageal cancer. Beloved husband of Tina (nee Ciarrocchi) for 44 years. Devoted father of Jackie Callahan. Dear brother of Rosemary Fitzgerald, Patricia Jillard, Kathleen Cain, Teresa Biebel, Tom Callahan and Brigid Harrison. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday 7:00-9:00 PM and Wednesday 9:15-10:15 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com. "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering."
