Calletta, Dennis R., - 73, of Winslow Township, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side. Born in Camden, NJ he was a raised in Hammonton and has lived the past 38 years in Winslow Township. Dennis was a Hammonton High School Graduate Class of 1964. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years, he was stationed on the USS Ranger and was aboard the USS Hornet during the Apollo 11 retrieval. Dennis worked 38 years for Atlantic City Electric before retiring. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 210. Dennis enjoyed camping, trips to Lancaster and Connecticut, his aquarium, and his animals, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents, John J. and Mary Calletta, his father in law, John W. Carey Sr. and his brother in law, Jose Cortes. He is survived by his wife, Denise Calletta (nee Carey), two sons, Chis Calletta of Los Angeles, CA, and Jason Calletta and one granddaughter, Angelia Calletta both of Winslow Township, one brother, John M. Calletta of Hammonton, his mother in law, Anna Carey, and his brothers and sisters in law, John W. Carey Jr., Linda and Tom Rizzotte, and Anna Marie Cortes. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his loyal companion, Lola. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French Street in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the A.S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, www.ASPCA.org. or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com

