Calletta, Margaret C. "Marge", - 96, of Hammonton, , was reunited with her loving husband of 62 years, Russell J. Calletta on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Marge was born in Manheim, Germany, she left there as a young child and resided in Hammonton for 65 years. Marge worked alongside her husband managing the family business, La Crest Cut Glass. She was a diligent homemaker and took pride in raising her family and caring for them. Marge is survived by her son Frank (Arlene), her daughter, Joyce Perry (Bill), her grandchildren, Lynne Dougherty (Michael), Frank Calletta (Michele), Lauren McBride (David); Kevin Perry; her great grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie & Milena McBride, Colin, Ryan & Patrick Dougherty and Cora Calletta. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marge's Life Celebration and gathering Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:30 am - 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 238105-9959. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
