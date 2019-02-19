Callio (NEE Ebury), Pauline "Pat", - 93, of Atlantic City, passed peacefully on February 16, 2019. Pauline was a life long resident of Atlantic City, NJ. She is survived by her sons Raymond Notaro (Susan) of Berlin, NJ and Steve Notaro (Cindy) of Torrance, CA. Also, 2 grandchildren Noelle Notaro Noyes of Moorestown, NJ and John Notaro of Torrance, CA and 2 great grandchildren. Pauline was born in England and came to America at age 5. She was a business woman, a professional Irish Dancer at the Club Erin in Atlantic City and a world traveler. Her "special love" was a little brown shih tzu named Allee Sue who she called "the love of her life". Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service and interment Thursday morning 10:30AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Voorhees Animal Orphanage 419 Cooper Rd. Voorhees, NJ 08043 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN NJ. To send lasting condolences; COSTANTINOFH.COM.
