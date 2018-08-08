Callowhill, Ralph Tom IV, - 47, of Brigantine, also known as "TC", entered into rest unexpectedly on August 2, 2018. Tom will be missed and fondly remembered by his mother; Carol Callowhill, of Brigantine; his children, Tommy and Cole Callowhill of Ocean City, his sisters Cher (AJ) Schreiber, of Brigantine and Lonnie (Patrick) McCarron of Ventnor. Tom is predeceased by his father Ralph Tom Callowhill III, his maternal grandparents, Charles and Lillian Jordan of Philadelphia and paternal grandparents, Ralph and Eleanor Callowhill, of Brigantine. Tom is also survived by many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews and his girlfriend, Jessica Papale. Tom was a lifelong Brigantine resident, most recently moved to Ventnor, NJ. Tom attended the local Brigantine Schools and graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1988. Tom was retired from the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners, Local 623. He often considered himself "a tattoo collector." He loved traveling and surfing all over the world. Most recently, Tom developed a "love of barbering." Tom was a devoted father and his sons meant everything to him. He said many times, "Tommy and Cole are my greatest accomplishments." Tom was a lifelong Philly sports fan. He and his boys could often be found at a game cheering on the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, or the Sixers. He will be deeply missed by his loving family, his many friends and all who knew him. A Life Celebration Memorial service will be held this Friday, August 10, 2018 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 West Brigantine Avenue, Brigantine NJ 08203. Visitation will be at the church from 9am to 11:30am with services to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tom's memory to Community Presbyterian Church. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Tom please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.
