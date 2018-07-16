Calogero, Anthony L "Tony" , - 72, of North Wildwood, NJ. Passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Predeceased by his parents Pasquale and Marion Calogero. Born in Wildwood and a lifetime resident. He was a Speech Therapist in the Wildwood School System for 36 years. Tony was a tremendous asset to the Wildwood High School System, he coached Junior High Basketball, was the Softball Coach for 11 years, site manager for the High School Basketball games and for the girls soltball games and he also could be found keeping the clock at the soccer games. He had countless friends and will be always remembered for his sharp wit and willingness to help everyone. A calling time will be held from 6 pm to 8 pm with remembrances at 8 pm on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his name would be appreciated at " Support Education in the Wildwoods" 4300 Pacific Ave., Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.