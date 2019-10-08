Cameron, Margaret "Peg" (nee' McNally), - 59, of Mays Landing, passed away on October 5th, surrounded by her family, after a brief but courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Peg was born on June 27, 1960, in Ridley Park, PA to Arthur and Lois McNally; and was the middle of seven children. She grew up in Somers Point, NJ, where she graduated from Mainland Regional, in 1978. She met the love of her life, Robert 'Bob' Cameron, while working at Resorts Casino, and she also worked in banking, before becoming a homemaker, raising their four children. Peg loved spending time with her family, reading, listening to music while singing along to her favorite songs, gardening, and playing videogames, such as Mario and Pokémon Go - enjoying time she spent playing with a local group. She is predeceased by her father and her brother, Jim. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Robert Cameron, and their children Rob Cameron (Dana), Shannon Tremblay (Kevin), Amanda Liston, and Rebecca Schmidt (Corey), her mother, Lois Walker (Chuck), her brother Tom McNally, four sisters, Pamela Martyn (Paul), Patricia Cates (Tim), Mimi Drozdowski (Jack), and Paula McNally (Bob) and her dear friend Carol Thatcher (Greg), her three grandchildren Natalia Cameron, Noah Liston and Adelina Tremblay, as well as her many well-loved nieces and nephews and her 10 year old Cockapoo, Murphy. Peg was the most generous and giving person, always putting other people before herself and she kept her witty, sarcastic personality until the end. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A viewing will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing on Wednesday, October 9th from 4 pm to 6 pm, where a service will be held at 6 pm. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Lisa's Army at Lisasarmy.org a wonderful foundation that supports and comforts cancer patients. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
