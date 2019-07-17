Camp, Edward, - 74, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Ed loved the outside weather. He was always hunting, fishing, planting or anything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed relaxing with a beer in hand and a good conversation with a friend. He always was there to help anyone who needed help. Ed was a true lover of animals and they loved him back. Ed leaves behind his devoted wife, Alice (Marcantonio), his cherished daughter, Alice, his brother Randolf and sisters Bernice and Anna. Visiting for Edward will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Saraceno Funeral Home, 1114 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City from 10-10:45 am. A 11:00 am service will be held and a burial in Egg Harbor City Cemetery will follow.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Egg Harbor City Moravian Church Food Pantry, 245 Boston Ave. Egg Harbor City, NJ. Online condolences can be sent to www.saracenofuneralhome.com.
