Camp, Jean (nee Wilkinson), - 88, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Northfield and lived in Linwood for many years before moving to Hammonton in 2018. Jean graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1949. Jean held many jobs including a cosmetologist and a receptionist position for Dr. George Slotoroff and Dr. Robert Holzin in Pleasantville, NJ. Family was very important and she cared for many family members. Not one to sit around and be idle you could find her cooking, sewing, knitting and crocheting. Jean loved entertaining and socializing with friends and family. Jean served for several years on the Election Board of Atlantic County. She is predeceased by her Husband Walter Camp, parents James and Anna Wilkinson, brothers James, Joe, Henry, William, Robert and Albert Wilkinson and sisters Anna Hill, Rita Nichols, Mary Wilkinson and Doris Stegen. Jean is survived by her daughter, Donna J. Curcio and her husband Samuel, Jr. of Hammonton, NJ. Her Brother Andrew Wilkinson, and his wife Sue of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ. She is the loving grandmother of two grandson, Samuel Curcio (Michelle) and Charles Curcio (Caitlin) and two great grandsons, Samuel Walter Curcio and Anthony Michael Curcio. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday from 9:00 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd. St. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial Atlantic City Cemetery 555 West Black Horse Pike Pleasantville, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jean's memory to Angelic Health 8025 Black Horse Pike Suite 501 West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com
