Camp, Linda Carolyn, - 65, of Linwood, passed away quickly and peacefully on January 26,2019. Linda was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years Ken Sr, She is survived by her children Ken Jr, wife Melissa, Tim wife Nina and 4 grandchildren. She will also be missed by her many friends she made at Complete Care Linwood as well as the staff. Her services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
