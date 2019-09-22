Camp, Robert T., Jr., - 79, of Marmora, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, September 19th. Born in Wildwood, NJ Buddy eventually relocated to the Marmora section of Upper Township. Buddy was a renowned equipment operator, particularly of cranes. He worked for Wm. Brennan Piling & Sons for many years and drove their #5 stock car. He later also worked for Walters Marine Construction. Buddy loved the outdoors and enjoyed many hobbies- playing billiards in his younger years at the Triton Bar, holding the record of most canoe race wins with Kenny Mason on the Tuckahoe River, fishing, skiing in the Poconos, going to "the races" in New Egypt, or just working in his garage or out in the yard. Most of all, Buddy enjoyed traveling and watching NASCAR with family and friends. Buddy is predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Barbara A. Camp. He is also predeceased by his parents, Robert T. Camp Sr. and Elva Burket, brother Larry and stepdaughter Susan Mick. Buddy is survived by his children, Robert T. III (Terry), Jacki, Bret (Doreen), stepdaughters Barbara Jean (Joseph) Bunting, and Jennifer (Peter) Cimino, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Barbara Jackson, Margaret Heintz, Rosemary Heintz, brother David and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Buddy will be sadly missed by his dear friend Priscilla Moore who so graciously cared for him. We will all miss his smile, laughter, and quirky sense of humor- Until we're together again. A funeral service for Buddy will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Langley Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Route 50, Tuckahoe, NJ. at 11 am. Friends may call prior to service from 10 am-11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Buddy's honor to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cathbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
