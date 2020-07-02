Campanella, Grace, - 92, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, NJ. Grace was born in Hammonton, NJ to Antonio and Concetta (Russo) Campanella. She is predeceased by her siblings, Anthony, Charles 'Bob', Matthew Campanella, Anna C. Bertino, Sarah Passalaqua, and Mildred Wuillermin. She is survived and will be sadly missed by a sister-in-law Patricia (Matthew) Campanella and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 2rd St. Hammonton, NJ. To share condolences visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
