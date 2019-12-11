Campbell, Brian, - 71, of Williamstown, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his residence. Brian was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated his own painting business. He enjoyed golfing, was an avid home brandy maker and dedicated member of the Kiwanis of Northfield-Linwood. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee DeMaria) for 43 years. Devoted father of Colin (Ashley) Campbell. Dear brother of Randy (Julia) Campbell, the late Gene (Rita) Campbell and the late Sally Campbell. Loving uncle of several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, December 13th from 7:00 9:00 PM and Saturday, December 14th from 10:00 11:00 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main Street, Williamstown. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment with Military Honors Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Jersey District Kiwanis Foundation Charity, 120 Morris Ave., Summit, NJ 07901. Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
