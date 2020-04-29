Campbell, Dorothea, - 73, of Atlantic City, Dorothea left us on April 24, 2020. Words can not express the sorrow our family feels with the loss of a Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, and Friend. Born and raised in Atlantic City, Dorothea attended Lady Star of the Sea Elementary School & Atlantic City High School. For many years Dorothea worked in the family business Campbell Marine, with her brother Corky Campbell and sister in law Judith. Dorothea is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Campbell (Bill) Carolynn Searle ( Michael) her beloved brother Thomas "Corky" Campbell (Judith) 5 grandchildren. Jonathan Mohr, Beau Kuhn, Charlie Searle, Mikey Searle, and Jessica Searle. She leaves behind her cousins Nancy Lauru & Billy Masland, her niece and nephews, Tracy Campbell (Renee), Bryant (Beetle) Campbell (Christin) Melissa (Missy Campbell-Shock (Earl), and many great-nieces and nephews. Dorothea loved being with her family. Her cat Raven was the best cat ever. The stories she would tell would make us all laugh. She was always direct and held nothing back. Anyone who knew her loved her. She loved her Wiccan magic and spells. Dorothea's favorite things to do were going to Dunkin, The Funny Farm, and the Cape May Zoo and visiting her great grand dog Scooby. She was blessed to have the best caregivers that made sure she kept busy. When her best friend/caregiver passed away (Elizabeth Lloyd) this past year, Ali, Gloria, and Meg did an amazing job at keeping her on her daily schedule. We will miss her and she is free now! Services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her favorite cat rescue: Kizzys Place, 62 Berkshire Road Sicklerville, Nj 08081. 856-238-1229
