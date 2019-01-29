Campbell, Eugene E. "Gene", - 79, of Cape May Court House, NJ, died peacefully at home on January 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. Gene was born on December 20th 1939 in Ashland, Maine to Vinton and Frances Campbell. He was a history teacher for Cinnaminson High School for over 36 years. Gene was a long time coach in cross country, track and field, and girls' soccer. He was inducted into the NJ State, Burlington County and Cinnaminson High School Athletic Halls of Fame. Besides spending time with his wife and friends at Avalon Golf Club's 19th hole, Gene enjoyed golfing. Gene is survived by his wife, Rita; sons Gregory and Geoffrey (wife, Kathy); stepchildren Francis, Stephen, Andrew and Jon Folcher; grandsons Griffin and Dylon Campbell; Kevin Cockerham, Nikki, Christopher and Samantha Folcher and David Baldwin; brothers Brian of Williamstown and Randy of Sewell. Family and Friends are invited to attend a luncheon on Saturday February 16th from 1-3 at Avalon Golf Club located at 1510 U.S. 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro. PO Box 412, 100 E Main Street, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. 609-536-8674. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
