Campbell, George R., - 86, of Bluffton, SC, Died Monday, December 3, 2018. Mr. Campbell was born on October 3, 1932 in Port Norris, NJ, the son of the late Stewart and Lillian Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Lois; sons, Stewart (Terrie) and George (Donna); daughter, Shelly (Allen); as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Okatee Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Okatee Baptist Church, 5467 North Okatie Highway, Ridgeland, SC 29936. Sauls Funeral Home of Bluffton is assisting the family. www.saulsfh.com
