Campbell, Katharine B., - 81, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Tuesday, December 25, 2018. Katharine was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 19, 1937, and was a graduate of Olney High School Class of 1955. She lived in Lansdowne, PA, with her loving husband, David A. Campbell Jr. and loving son, William F. Campbell until they moved permanently in 1994 to Ocean City, NJ. Katharine was a loving homemaker and mother. She volunteered her time to many different organizations like St. Peter's Methodist Church, Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital and many other charities. She was always willing to dedicate her love and time for causes she believed in. She adored her family and friends and loved being surrounded by them all. She was a fun-loving individual that was always the life of the party. She is proceeded in death by her beloved husband, David A. Campbell Jr. She is survived by her only son, William F. Campbell, daughter in law, Jill M. Campbell and grandson, Brett M. Campbell. She will be greatly missed and always loved, but she has gone home to her husband and family. Services will be held at Godfrey Funeral Home, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. There will be a viewing on Thursday, January 3rd from 5pm-7pm and the funeral services will be held at the same location at 10am on Friday, January 4th. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
